T-Mobile racks up more customers as it awaits fate of Sprint merger

NurPhoto

T-Mobile is still attracting new wireless customers even as rumors swirl that its merger with Sprint is on the ropes.

The nation's third-largest wireless carrier said Thursday that it added a total of 1.7 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2019. About 1 million of those customers were highly valued postpaid customers, who pay their bills at the end of the month. The company also reported a record low churn rate or the rate at which customers leave its service of 0.88%.

T-Mobile's success in attracting new customers comes as rumors circulate that the company's deal to acquire wireless rival Sprint is in trouble. Top executives from T-Mobile and Sprint have been in Washington. DC for the past week meeting with regulators at the Federal Communications Commission and at the Department of Justice to convince them the merger is necessary for the companies to compete effectively with Verizon and AT&T, which together control more than 70% of the wireless market.

Specifically they argue that a combined T-Mobile and Sprint would actually lower prices for consumers rather than raise them. And they claim the merger will also allow them to combine their wireless spectrum assets to ensure that speedy 5G wireless service gets to more Americans, especially those living in rural regions.