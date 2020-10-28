T-Mobile plans to expand 5G coverage to 100M people this year

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

T-Mobile has nearly doubled its mid-band 5G coverage area, and plans to cover 100 million people by end of the year, the company said Wednesday. Following the expansion, T-Mobile mid-band 5G now reaches nearly 410 cities and towns across the country. The mobile carrier said areas with mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G are currently averaging downloads speeds of around 300 Mbps, with peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps.

"T-Mobile has more mid-band spectrum than anyone else...We're the only ones building a transformational 5G network built on dedicated -- not shared -- airwaves," said T-Mobile's president of technology, Neville Ray, in a Wednesday release.

The latest 5G coverage expansion follows on the heels of the mobile carrier's major overhaul of its cord-cutter TVision service. Launched in April 2019, it was similar to cable television and required a dedicated box and a $90 starting price. The revamped TVision, available to T-Mobile subscribers starting Nov. 1 and to everyone else in 2021, runs on an app available on numerous TV and mobile devices, starts at $10 and doesn't need a box.

T-Mobile said customers with capable 5G devices will immediately be able to use 5G when a tower gets upgraded in their area. For a full list of the latest cities added to T-Mobile's roster, you can visit the official announcement on the company's site.