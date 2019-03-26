T-Mobile pitches a free year of MLB.TV to baseball fans

T-Mobile is teeing up for another season as Major League Baseball's official wireless sponsor.
MLB's opening day is Thursday. To get customers primed for the great American pastime, T-Mobile is offering a full season of MLB.TV at no additional cost to its regular monthly subscribers.
The subscription, the All Teams plan, includes hundreds of out-of-market baseball games and would regularly cost almost $120. You cn use All Teams on up to 10 supported devices like smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
T-Mobile subscribers can get this deal and others by using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website between Tuesday and April 1. T-Mobile's Digits, pay per day, pay as you go, data-only and voice-only plans aren't eligible.
"We love baseball, and clearly, so do our customers! They streamed nearly 3 million hours of baseball with MLB.TV in 2018 – two times more than the year prior," John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, said in a statement.
