T-Mobile perks now available for Metro customers

Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images

T-Mobile's weekly perks will now be available to its prepaid Metro by T-Mobile customers.

The company's customer rewards program, called T-Mobile Tuesdays, includes things like promotional offers and free items from Baskin Robbins, Redbox and Burger King. One of the more notable perks is a free one-season subscription to MLB.TV, which will kick off again this year starting March 30.

"We are working to bring more value to our customers every day and bringing T-Mobile Tuesdays to Metro by T-Mobile customers is something to celebrate!" said Matt Staneff, chief marketing officer for T-Mobile, in a release.

The rewards program is now available to eligible T-Mobile, legacy Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers. T-Mobile merged with MetroPCS back in 2013 and rebranded the prepaid service to Metro by T-Mobile in 2018. T-Mobile also completed its mega-merger with Sprint last year, combining the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers in the US.