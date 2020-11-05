T-Mobile passes 100 million total customers as company beats on earnings

Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile is continuing to grow even amid the pandemic. On Thursday the nation's second-largest wireless carrier announced that it had crossed the 100 million mark for customers, with a new total of 100.4 million.

The company also beat analyst estimates on EPS and revenue for the third quarter, posting an EPS of $1.00 on revenues of $19.3 billion. Analysts, as polled by Yahoo Finance, were expecting an EPS of 43 cents for the quarter and revenues of $18.34 billion.

T-Mobile said it had added just over 2 million new customers for the quarter, of which nearly 1.98 were postpaid net additions. Postpaid subscribers, who pay at the end of the month, are valued more highly by the investment community as a key metric for success. The company says it added 689,000 postpaid phone users.

In addition to the financial update, the company says its low-band nationwide 5G network now covers 270 million people with the company's faster midband network now available to 30 million people. Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology, previously told CNET that he expects the midband network to reach 100 million people by the end of 2020 and to cover 200 million people by the end of 2021.

Thursday's results follow T-Mobile passing AT&T last quarter for the title of being the US' second-largest wireless provider thanks to T-Mobile's merger with Sprint earlier this year. With the merger officially closed in April, T-Mobile says it has since moved 15 percent of traffic from Sprint's postpaid users onto its network.