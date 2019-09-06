Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile looks to be having an outage, with customers on the East Coast unable to make voice calls Friday evening. Calls immediately disconnect after dialing a number, users said.

As of 3:20 p.m. PT, there were around 14,500 reports of the service being out, according to Down Detector. Most of those reports are coming from Brooklyn, Philadelphia, The Bronx, New York City, Washington, Newark, Chicago, Houston, Providence and Baltimore.

"Anyone else experiencing a @TMobile outage in NY? My family and I can't make calls," one customer tweeted at 2:23 p.m.

"@TMobile outage in the DC metro? Cant place any calls," another tweeted at 2:15 p.m. "They sent me a PM to use wifi but that still does not work."

"Is there an outage somewhere in the Philadelphia or Southeastern PA area? for some reason, calls will not go through between me and my family's cell phones. but texts are going through fine," someone tweeted at 2:27 p.m.

West Coast customers appear to be unaffected by the outage.

As of 2:17 p.m., Metro PCS -- owned by T-Mobile -- was also flagged as having issues by Down Detector. It was joined by US Cellular at 2:58 p.m., and AT&T at 3:28 p.m. with almost 700 reports. Down Detector also noticed issues across Verizon and Sprint.

Verizon customers were only impacted when trying to call customers of other networks experiencing issues, a spokesperson explained in an email. Verizon added it had only very minimal outages that were related to Hurricane Dorian, and those were limited to one area of the outerbanks in North Carolina.

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

As of around 3:45 p.m., T-Mobile customers reported their services being restored.

T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published at 3:28 p.m. PT on Sept. 6.

Update, 3:56 p.m.: Adds that services appear to be restored; 4:21 p.m.: Adds info from Verizon.