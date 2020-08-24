T-Mobile Money, the wireless carrier's banking service, is expanding to Sprint customers. On Monday the nation's second-largest carrier said that it will allow those who had Sprint to sign up for the T-Mobile-exclusive service.
First announced in 2018, T-Mobile Money functions as a regular bank, with accounts held at BankMobile, an FDIC-insured division of Customers Bank. Making the service available only to its mobile customers, T-Mobile Money has no overdraft, account or maintenance fees and does not have a minimum balance requirement.
It also offers a 4% annual interest rate on balances of up to $3,000, so long as $200 is deposited into the checking account every month. The rate drops to 1% for every dollar above $3,000.
T-Mobile also says it will give those who set up direct deposit access to their paycheck for up to two days earlier than a traditional bank.
Cash deposits can also now be made, at participating locations such as Walmart, Walgreens, CVS or 7-Eleven stores. A fee may be charged and there is a $20 minimum for each deposit, with more details and locations available on T-Mobile's site.
T-Mobile Money is the latest feature to expand to Sprint users, with the company's T-Mobile Tuesday perks program rolling out to Sprint users in June. The two carriers completed their merger to join forces in April.
Discuss: T-Mobile Money expands the carrier's banking service to Sprint users
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.