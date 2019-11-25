Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile's efforts to close its deal with Sprint are picking up steam ahead of a Dec. 9 trial date with opposing attorneys general. On Monday the wireless carriers flipped one of the biggest states yet, with Texas attorney general Ken Paxton announcing that his office has "reached a settlement with T-Mobile resolving the state's antitrust claims against the proposed merger" and is no longer looking to block the deal.

In August, Texas joined the multistate lawsuit headed by the New York and California attorneys general against the deal. Even after Texas' withdrawal, the lawsuit still has over a dozen states' attorneys general as well as the attorney general from the District of Columbia looking to block the deal.

As part of its agreement with T-Mobile, Paxton says that the deal he struck is "designed to prevent the New T-Mobile from increasing prices for wireless services on Texans for five years after the merger is complete" and "commits the New T-Mobile to build out a 5G network throughout Texas, including rural areas of our state, during the next six years."

"My office is responsible for protecting consumers and this settlement ensures that the New T-Mobile is not in a position to overcharge Texans for wireless service," Paxton said, "and at the same time, obligates the New T-Mobile to invest in a high-quality 5G network that will serve the needs of Texas' growing economy, or face stiff financial penalties.

"Our objectives in joining the initial lawsuit were to protect Texans from unnecessary price hikes and to ensure that Texans living in both urban and rural areas will not get stuck with substandard service as the market for wireless telecommunication services evolves to adopt new standards of technology with the power to transform the Texas economy. This agreement achieves those objectives," Paxton said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that even in light of the Texas switch she still plans to bring the case to trial.

"Today's deal does not resolve the fundamental anticompetitive concerns at the core of this case -- that the megamerger of T-Mobile and Sprint will reduce competition in the mobile marketplace," James said.

"There is no doubt that this merger remains bad for consumers, bad for workers, and bad for innovation, which is why we remain committed to litigating this matter and look forward to the commencement of trial in less than two weeks."

CNET's Marguerite Reardon contributed to this story.

Originally published at 7:53 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:55 a.m. PT: Added statement from New York attorney general.