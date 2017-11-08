CNET también está disponible en español.

T-Mobile locks in cell backup for Google's Nest Secure

Power off and Wi-Fi down? T-Mobile will be the exclusive carrier covering your back and you can get it from them starting Friday.

Google announced its whole-home Nest Secure alarm system in late September, and as we approach its official launch date, T-Mobile has announced a custom T-Mobile Nest security pack which includes an exclusive cellular-backup service plan.

The bundle will be available starting Friday, November 10th for $240 down and $10 per month on T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan, plus another $10 per month for cell backup and monitoring (Nest Aware).

Stay tuned for our imminent review of Nest Secure. In the meantime, find out everything you need to know before buying a home security system.

