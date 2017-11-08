Josh Miller/CNET

Google announced its whole-home Nest Secure alarm system in late September, and as we approach its official launch date, T-Mobile has announced a custom T-Mobile Nest security pack which includes an exclusive cellular-backup service plan.

The bundle will be available starting Friday, November 10th for $240 down and $10 per month on T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan, plus another $10 per month for cell backup and monitoring (Nest Aware).

Stay tuned for our imminent review of Nest Secure. In the meantime, find out everything you need to know before buying a home security system.