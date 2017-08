Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

One phone not enough for you?

You can snag a second LG G6 or V20 on T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan when you add a line, the company said Friday.

The LG G6 is available for $20 down and $20 a month, while the V20 is available for $0 down and $20 a month.

But the second phone isn't free immediately. T-Mobile will send you a prepaid MasterCard for up to $500 as a rebate on that phone.