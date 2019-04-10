T-Mobile launches new TVision Home service

T-Mobile

T-Mobile on Wednesday said the company is bringing back a new version of Layer3 TV, rebranded as TVision Home, on April 14.

TVision Home will offer over 275 channels, 4K content and more than 35,000 on-demand movies and shows. The service will cost $90 per month, with a $9.99 per month discount for T-Mobile customers, plus $10 a month per connected TV.

"5G will transform entertainment, and the New T-Mobile will transform 5G if our merger with Sprint is approved," said Mike Sievert, president and COO of T-Mobile, in a release. "Having Prime Video on board with TVision speaks volumes about 5G's potential to disrupt entertainment and give customers better ways to get the content they care about."

This comes after T-Mobile in 2017 acquired TV startup Layer3 TV. The wireless carrier said the service will be a breakthrough for people who "love their TV, but… hate their TV providers." The service will combine streaming TV and online video at a lower cost and won't restrict customers to lengthy contracts or bundles that include channels or content they don't want to watch.

The service is voice-enabled and can be connected to your smart devices, such as Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Nest security cameras. Amazon's Prime Video will be offered through this service for users with a Prime membership.

The service will initially be available in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC metro areas, as well as Longmont, Colorado. T-Mobile said it'll come to more markets later this year.