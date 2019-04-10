CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

T-Mobile launches new TVision Home service

TVision Home, an upgraded and rebranded version of Layer3 TV, will be available April 14.

screen-shot-2019-04-10-at-11-11-28-am

T-Mobile says TVision Home will offer over 275 channels.

 T-Mobile

T-Mobile on Wednesday said the company is bringing back a new version of Layer3 TV, rebranded as TVision Home, on April 14. 

TVision Home will offer over 275 channels, 4K content and more than 35,000 on-demand movies and shows. The service will cost $90 per month, with a $9.99 per month discount for T-Mobile customers, plus $10 a month per connected TV. 

"5G will transform entertainment, and the New T-Mobile will transform 5G if our merger with Sprint is approved," said Mike Sievert, president and COO of T-Mobile, in a release. "Having Prime Video on board with TVision speaks volumes about 5G's potential to disrupt entertainment and give customers better ways to get the content they care about."

This comes after T-Mobile in 2017 acquired TV startup Layer3 TV. The wireless carrier said the service will be a breakthrough for people who "love their TV, but… hate their TV providers." The service will combine streaming TV and online video at a lower cost and won't restrict customers to lengthy contracts or bundles that include channels or content they don't want to watch. 

The service is voice-enabled and can be connected to your smart devices, such as Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Nest security camerasAmazon's Prime Video will be offered through this service for users with a Prime membership.

The service will initially be available in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC metro areas, as well as Longmont, Colorado. T-Mobile said it'll come to more markets later this year. 

Mentioned Above
Nest Secure
$399
See it
$499 HP
See It
$399 Best Buy
See It
$399 Beach Camera
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

What do 2K, 4K, 1080p, UHD all mean?: Resolution jargon is confusing. Let's break it down.

Apple TV app coming to Macs, smart TVs: Apple's video streaming service will extend beyond iPhones, iPads and Apple TV.

Nest Secure

Next Article: Black hole, revealed: First-ever image from across the universe