T-Mobile launches invite-only home internet pilot in rural areas

Aiming to disrupt what it calls "one of the most uncompetitive industries in existence," T-Mobile began an invitation-only home internet pilot on Thursday. A limited group of customers in rural and underserved communities will get high-speed fixed wireless service.

According to a release, 50,000 homes will be connected this year. T-Mobile plans to cover more than half of the US by 2024 with the capacity for 9.5 million households to cut the cord, according to the release.

The company said it will offer speeds of around 50 Mbps by fixed unlimited wireless service over LTE with no data caps for $50 per month.

The move comes ahead of the company's planned merger with Sprint. T-Mobile wasn't immediately available for additional comment.