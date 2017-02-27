T-Mobile gives customers an extra line in its latest freebie

James Martin/CNET

The third line's the charm.

T-Mobile customers who have at least two lines of service can get an additional line for free, the company said Monday.

Any subscriber with a T-Mobile One or Simple Choice plan is eligible for the extra line, starting Wednesday. T-Mobile is currently offering a deal that offers two lines for $100, and three lines for $140. The third free line could save customers up to $40 a month.

"Today, I'm thanking customers by giving them one of the things they want the most -- a way to connect more of their family or more of their devices all the time," T-Mobile president John Legere said in a statement.

The extra line isn't limited to phones and can be used on smartwatches and tablets, too.

The offer comes as T-Mobile continues its uphill battle against Verizon. The two telecommunications giants are competing on every front, including who really has the most reliable network in the land. RootMetrics last week declared Verizon the fastest network for the seventh time in a row, while T-Mobile stands by OpenSignal's report that it has the fastest network.

T-Mobile's push to add an extra line for free sticks to the company's theme of smothering customers with free stuff. It launched T-Mobile Tuesdays in 2016, dishing out freebies like pizza, movie tickets and other goods each week to people using its app.