T-Mobile is offering 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card for iPhone 11

If you're looking to pick up an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, or any phone for that matter, T-Mobile has announced an exclusive partnership with Apple that allows Apple Card owners to receive 3% Daily Cash back on all purchases in-store.
T-Mobile is the exclusive US wireless partner for Apple Card and, since the iPhone 11 is launching on Friday, this deal is being advertised as a smart way to save money on the new iPhones being released this week. But the deal also applies to anything available in T-Mobile stores.
You could buy a different phone, or an Apple Watch Series 5. As long as you're using an Apple Card the 3% Daily Cash back deal will be available.
The deal starts Friday. The iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 will be available online at 5 a.m. PT on Friday and in T-Mobile stores starting at 8 a.m. local time.
