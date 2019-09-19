T-Mobile is offering 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card for iPhone 11

Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you're looking to pick up an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, or any phone for that matter, T-Mobile has announced an exclusive partnership with Apple that allows Apple Card owners to receive 3% Daily Cash back on all purchases in-store.

T-Mobile is the exclusive US wireless partner for Apple Card and, since the iPhone 11 is launching on Friday, this deal is being advertised as a smart way to save money on the new iPhones being released this week. But the deal also applies to anything available in T-Mobile stores.

You could buy a different phone, or an Apple Watch Series 5. As long as you're using an Apple Card the 3% Daily Cash back deal will be available.

The deal starts Friday. The iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 will be available online at 5 a.m. PT on Friday and in T-Mobile stores starting at 8 a.m. local time.