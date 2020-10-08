T-Mobile is expanding its rural home internet service to 450 more areas

T-Mobile has announced an expansion of its Home Internet pilot to 450 more areas, which it says covers 20 million households. The service uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE network, and was launched as an invite-only pilot in rural areas in March last year, with the carrier saying it's now opening the service to non-T-Mobile customers.
T-Mobile's home internet service is $50 per month, with a $0 hardware lease and no data caps.
"We're understanding this massive expansion ... at a time when our connection to the Internet is so vital — for work, remote school, connection with family and friends," said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.
You can see a list of the new cities and towns online, but it's now live in certain areas of 27 states.
