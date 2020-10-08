CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11 Second stimulus check Prime Day deals Mike Pence fly memes Trump pulls out of virtual debate Best Buy's early Black Friday sale Nobel Prize in chemistry
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

T-Mobile is expanding its rural home internet service to 450 more areas

The service is available in 27 states.

tmobile-logo-phone-american-flag-4219

T-Mobile is bringing its LTE home internet service to more people.

 Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile has announced an expansion of its Home Internet pilot to 450 more areas, which it says covers 20 million households. The service uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE network, and was launched as an invite-only pilot in rural areas in March last year, with the carrier saying it's now opening the service to non-T-Mobile customers.

T-Mobile's home internet service is $50 per month, with a $0 hardware lease and no data caps.  

"We're understanding this massive expansion ... at a time when our connection to the Internet is so vital — for work, remote school, connection with family and friends," said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

You can see a list of the new cities and towns online, but it's now live in certain areas of 27 states.

Read more: The best internet providers for 2020: How to choose cable vs. DSL vs. satellite and more

11 ways to make your Wi-Fi faster

See all photos