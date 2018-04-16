T-Mobile injected fake ring tones into rural calls that it couldn't actually connect.
That's according to the Federal Communications Commission, which fined T-Mobile for the practice, as well as for failing to correct its ongoing problem of connecting calls in rural areas. The nation's third-largest wireless carrier agreed to pay $40 million to the US Treasury and entered into a settlement to avoid further actions.
"It is a basic tenet of the nation's phone system that calls be completed to the called party, without a reduction in the call quality -- even when the calls pass through intermediate providers," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement on Monday.
The admission of injecting fake rings tones is a black eye for a company that prides itself as more consumer friendly than the competition. T-Mobile CEO John Legere touts the fact that it's more straight with its customers, part of the "Un-carrier" campaign that's successfully drawn in new subscribers.
T-Mobile injected false ring tones on many phone calls, letting callers believe the phone was ringing on the other end. The FCC said it leaves a misleading impression that it isn't the service provider's fault that the call isn't connecting. The agency said false ring tones are a problem on calls in rural areas, where the signal may not be adequate.
T-Mobile said the issue was corrected in January 2017, and that the "oversight" was unintentional.
"We have settled this matter -- and will continue to focus on our mission to change wireless for good for consumers everywhere," the company said in a statement.
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.