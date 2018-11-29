T-Mobile is getting back into mobile banking.
The company quietly launched a pilot of a mobile banking service called T-Mobile Money. The service's website touts no fees for things like over drafting or using an ATM. It's being rolled out on a limited basis.
T-Mobile Money checking accounts will offer 1 percent annual interest, but T-Mobile wireless customers can get 4 percent on balances of up to $3,000 if they're depositing at least $200 every month.
T-Mobile partnered with BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, for the service.
This isn't T-Mobile's first foray into the money world. In 2014, the company rolled out Mobile Money, a way for customers without a bank account to store and get to their money. They could pay bills using their phones and use a Visa-backed debit card. Mobile Money shut down in 2016.
Discuss: T-Mobile has a new mobile banking service
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.