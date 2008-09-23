T-Mobile G1 pics and specs leaked hours before official launch

Update: read our hands-on the T-Mobile G1 with photos and our T-Mobile G1 preview



It seems that few companies can keep a product under wraps before its official launch. The T-Mobile G1 was set to launch this afternoon, but lo and behold, TmoNews, an unofficial T-Mobile blog, managed to get its hands on official images and specs before anyone else.

So what can we expect from the first Google Android phone? Surprisingly, it seems that the Google phone won't be able to record video or support stereo Bluetooth, but it does come with a large touchscreen, boasts 3G and GPS and houses a 3.2-megapixel camera.

The whole thing measures 54mm wide by 117mm tall by 16mm thick and weighs 159g, making it slightly girthier and heavier than the iPhone 3G. It's worth keeping in mind that beneath the touchscreen lies a full Qwerty keypad, something the iPhone doesn't have.

Talk time is quoted at five hours and standby time at 130 hours, which seems low compared to other phones' battery life, but we'll confirm this figure when we check it out later on today.

According to TmoNews, you'll need a Gmail account in order to use the G1. That makes sense considering how many Google services will come pre-installed on the handset, including Gmail and Google Calendar. We're extremely excited about seeing one up close now and can't wait to see more of the interface. Click on the next few pages for more pics and specs. -Andrew Lim

Here's a look at the G1's video player -- it looks much like that of the iPhone. On the right you can see Google being used in the G1's browser, a feature we're really keen on checking out closely later today.

You'll be able to watch YouTube videos and access Google Maps, which works in conjunction with the G1's built-in GPS. There's been talk of an apps store, similar to the iPhone's, being made available on the G1, but we'll confirm that later today. Make sure to visit Crave this afternoon for more info and hands-on pics of the G1.