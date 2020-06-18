T-Mobile expands T-Mobile Tuesdays to include Sprint customers

Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile is continuing to integrate Sprint customers in the months after its merger closed. After previously expanding roaming to allow Sprint users to use its 4G LTE and 5G networks, on Thursday T-Mobile took another step towards combining its two brands by expanding its T-Mobile Tuesday perks program to Sprint users.

Sprint customers simply need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and register their number beginning on Tuesday, June 23.

Among the perks for this summer are 50 Starbucks Stars (or enough for a free cup of coffee, tea or an item from the store's bakery), three months of Postmates Unlimited and the ability to pick up "T-Mobile swag" like a T-Mobile-branded "rainbow belt bag" from a local T-Mobile or Sprint store.

A T-Mobile spokeswoman says that Sprint's existing perks program, called My Sprint Rewards, will remain open for a "limited time" so that Sprint users can take advantage of cashback and Sprint's marketplace that offers discounts from stores.

The company plans to discontinue the Sprint program in the future.

The announcement follows a busy week for the carrier. On Monday T-Mobile suffered a nationwide outage that knocked out phone calls and text messages for over 12 hours, with news circulating Tuesday that the company has cut hundreds of jobs as a result of its merger with Sprint. T-Mobile previously said that it plans to add over 5,000 new jobs over the next year.