T-Mobile Black Friday deal starts Nov. 16, includes free iPhones, LG and Samsung Galaxy phones

NurPhoto

Black Friday is a little over a week away, but T-Mobile is getting an early start on its deals.

This Friday -- or as T-Mobile calls it, "Magenta Friday" -- you'll able to get a new phone for free (up to $750) when you open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone. Some of the phones you can get include:

Samsung Galaxy S9 for free

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 up to $750 off

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active up to $750 off

LG G7 ThinQ for free

LG V40 ThinQ up to $750 off

Remember, you'll need to trade in an eligible device in "good condition" to get these deals. Eligible devices vary, but range from the iPhone 6S or later, Galaxy S6 or later, Google Pixel and Moto Z2 Play. You can check T-Mobile's Magenta Friday page for the full list.

If you open up a new line without trading in a phone, you can get a free T-Mobile Revvl 2 (or Revvl 2 Plus for $84).

The discounts will be applied via monthly bill credits over the course of 24 to 36 months.

T-Mobile also has promotions for the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Samsung Gear S3. You can also find deals on headphones and speakers from the likes of Samsung, JBL, Skullcandy and Ultimate Ears. More deals can be found on the Magenta Friday site.