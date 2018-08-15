T-Mobile customers will get a free year of Pandora Plus

T-Mobile is sweetening its Un-carrier event with a little free music.
The nation's third-largest wireless service provider said Wednesday that customers would get access to Pandora Plus, the premium version of the streaming music service. T-Mobile has also struck a deal with Live Nation to offer reserved seats at sold-out events and discounted tickets to outdoor amphitheater shows.
The pitch is that T-Mobile wants to treat you like rock star, the company's theme for the day as it touts a revamped customer service system that's more dedicated to your specific needs. But with Pandora and Live Nation, T-Mobile is following a perk already offered by other carriers. Sprint, for instance, throws in Tidal as part of the upper tier of its service, and AT&T lets you choose between Pandora Premium and Amazon Music as a free add-on in the upper tier of its unlimited plan.
Unlike those offers, the Pandora Plus service, which normally costs $5 a month, is only free for a year. T-Mobile customers will get the offer through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on Aug. 28.
For Pandora, accessing a chunk of T-Mobile's 75.6 million customers could prove to be a boon -- if enough decide to stick around after a year.
"This is just the first step in a larger strategic partnership between T-Mobile and Pandora," Pandora CEO Roger Lynch said in a statement. "Expect to hear more."
Beyond access to discounted and reserved tickets at Live Nation, T-Mobile customers will be able to skip lines at the amphitheater events with a Fast Lane. They'll also get their own dedicated concession line and free lawn chairs.
