T-Mobile customers' personal information exposed in hack

Jaap Arriens/Getty Images

T-Mobile said Thursday that hackers gained access to the personal information of prepaid wireless customers, including their names, phone numbers and account information. The wireless provider said no financial information was exposed and no passwords compromised.

T-Mobile didn't say when the hack occurred or how many customers were exposed, but it said it had blocked off the unauthorized access. The company also said it had begun emailing affected customers and had notified law enforcement authorities.

"We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access," T-Mobile said in a statement to customers posted on its website. "We truly regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you."

T-Mobile suffered a similar data breach last year when names, phone numbers and account information for about 2 million customers was also exposed. In that case, however, T-Mobile said that encrypted passwords had also been exposed.

The most recent hack was revealed three days after T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced he would step down from his role on May 1, confirming longstanding speculation that he would leave the post.

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information on the hack.