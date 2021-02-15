Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer Trump acquitted by Senate in second impeachment trial Bachelor host Chris Harrison to step aside 'for a period of time' Tesla invests $1.5B in Bitcoin Third stimulus check: 2 timelines Super Mario 3D World

T-Mobile customers in Texas hit by service outage amid massive storm

State is also experiencing rolling power blackouts as temperatures drop into the single digits.

T-Mobile customers hit by outage amid fierce winter storm.

 Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images

T-Mobile customers in Texas were hit by a service outage on Monday as a powerful winter storm paralyzed much of the state.

Angry customers complained on DownDetector of being unable to make calls or text since about 6 a.m. PT on Monday. The outage appears to be affecting customers in major cities from north to south, including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

"We're experiencing network issues following severe weather in several areas of the country and especially across Texas," Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology, wrote in tweet. "Our teams are working hard to restore service."

The operator of Texas' electrical grid said early Monday it's instituting rolling blackouts across most of the state amid a massive winter storm that's shut down much of the state. The temperatures for Dallas and Austin were in the single digits Monday morning, and many roads were iced over.

President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency across the state.