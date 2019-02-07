T-Mobile continues to beat rivals in attracting new customers

T-Mobile continues to beat its rivals when it comes to attracting new customers as it awaits to close its merger with Sprint.

The nation's third-largest wireless carrier added a total of 2.4 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter. About 1.4 million of those customers were the highly valued postpaid customers, who pay their bills at the end of the month. By contrast all of T-Mobile's rivals had lackluster quarters, suggesting the company was once again attracting customers from other brands. Verizon added 1.2 million new postpaid customers. AT&T added just 134,000 postpaid phone customers, and Sprint lost 26,000 these customers in the fourth quarter.

The results come as scrutiny heats for T-Mobile on its merger with Sprint. The combination of the companies is expected to shake up the industry and executives say it will ignite a rapid deployment of 5G throughout the US. But Congress isn't so sure consolidating the market will be in the best interest of consumers. Critics of the deal, say it could lead to higher prices and fewer choices.

The company knows it's a precarious situation. While it's doing everything it can to make sure the deal goes through, executives say the company is healthy and growing more than any of its competitors.

"T-Mobile finished another year with record breaking financials and our best-ever customer growth," CEO John Legere said in a statement. "T-Mobile is competing hard and winning customers - and we continue to deliver results beyond expectations. Our 2019 guidance shows that we expect our incredible standalone momentum to continue!"

Shares of T-Mobile were trading at $66.94, up 9 cents or 0.13 percent.

