T-Mobile compares Verizon to extortionist babysitter

T-Mobile screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Who will be the first to back down?

Or, perhaps, just turn the other cheek and offer a handshake?

Not Verizon, whose VP of communications, Jeffrey Nelson, recently suggested that T-Mobile's service doesn't work on Thursdays.

And not T-Mobile, which in January insisted that Verizon's network is ancient and now has come out with an ad comparing its rival to a babysitter whose tactics are disgracefully low-level. Yes, like those of airlines.

Here we see a couple walk into their own home after a lovely night out and see their babysitter sprawled across their couch.

While the couple wonders what on earth is going on, the babysitter ups the price of her services and charges extra for pizza-ordering and dog-sitting.

She even has the gall to slap a fee for rummaging through the house owner's closet.

"Who is she? Verizon?" worries the husband.

The moral of the story is, of course, that with T-Mobile, the taxes and fees are included. This uplifting news happily coincides with the slightly less noisy development that T-Mobile's premium plan now costs the same as Verizon's.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on being compared to an extortionist.

Still, the carrier mudslinging continues apace. It seems as if this playground taunting won't end until, well, until what? Until T-Mobile merges with Sprint? Until each carrier really does offer vastly differing services?

Oh, what I am saying? It's never going to stop, is it?

