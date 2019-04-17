T-Mobile, Comcast launch cross-network anti-robocall feature

NurPhoto/Getty Images

T-Mobile and Comcast are teaming up to fight robocalls.

The companies said Wednesday they're rolling out a feature that protects consumers from robocalls and spam across their networks. It uses the Stir/Shaken standards recommended by the Federal Communications Commission to spot authentic calls.

The verification feature is already available for T-Mobile customers and will come later this year for Comcast Xfinity Voice home phone service customers. It'll mean T-Mobile customers can be assured calls from Comcast home phones aren't from a scammer spoofing a number, and vice versa, the companies say.

"Robocalls and spam calls are an industry-wide problem, and we've got to join forces to keep consumers

protected," T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in a statement. "Today, we're the first to cross industry lines to do just that."

T-Mobile also said Caller Verified, its implementation of Stir/Shaken, is now available on 10 phones, including the LG G8 ThinQ and the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E and S10 Plus. It'll soon be available on the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy A6. Customers with the most recent software update will see "Caller Verified" show up on their screen when they get authentic calls from T-Mobile's network and Comcast's Xfinity Voice home phone service.

T-Mobile expects it'll do this with more companies as they begin implementing Stir/Shaken in the coming months, said Grant Castle, vice president of engineering at T-Mobile.

"As the other carriers get on board, we'll be able to use this technology to verify nearly all of your calls," Castle said.

Two years ago, T-Mobile rolled out free scam protection that analyzes calls and alerts customers about likely scams. In January, the carrier became the first wireless company to apply the Stir/Shaken standards after launching Caller Verified on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. In November, T-Mobile said it had blocked more than 1 billion spam calls in the last 18 months.