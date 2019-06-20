Josh Miller/CNET

T-Mobile CEO John Legere is pushing his company's merger with Sprint again, arguing that it will be the only carrier to bring 5G nationwide, because rivals AT&T and Verizon are "locked in a meaningless race just to claim they're first." Legere said the New T-Mobile will "fix the broken, arrogant wireless industry."

5G, already launched in the US by Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, is the next-generation network being used by smartphones to provide faster speeds and more capacity.

With 5G currently only available in select areas of some cities, building it in rural areas was one of the conditions that Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai placed on T-Mobile and Sprint when he greenlit the $26.5 billion merger in May.

"It's so important to deliver 5G across the entire country," Legere wrote in a blog post Thursday. "There are brilliant people in every corner of the US, from small towns to big cities, and we'll only benefit from their ideas if they have access to the right tools."

Nationwide 5G will only come via the merger, he said, because T-Mobile has high-band spectrum and low-band spectrum, while Sprint has mid-band spectrum. By combining this spectrum -- the radio airwaves that make the wireless system work -- he said it will have full coverage unlike its rivals.

"The New T-Mobile ... will ensure that 5G reaches people across the entire country," the chief executive said.

This spectrum argument has two downfalls, however -- the FCC's Pai earlier this week said he's now pushing to auction off mid-band spectrum for 5G to all carriers; and the merger is yet to be approved by the Justice Department, which is reportedly considering requiring T-Mobile and Sprint to divest their wireless spectrum as well as other parts of their businesses.

Earlier this week, it was rumored that T-Mobile and Sprint are nearing a $6 billion payday for their assets including wireless spectrum and the Boost Mobile prepaid wireless service in a move to gain regulatory approval for the merger, with satellite TV provider Dish Network reportedly the buyer.

T-Mobile and Sprint are the third- and fourth-largest carriers behind Verizon and AT&T. Should they merge, Legere would remain in his role.

Legere also hinted Thursday that his New T-Mobile will have lower-price offerings so consumers of all economic backgrounds can afford it.

T-Mobile's 5G made an early appearance in New York in May after being delayed in February to the second half of 2019.