T-Mobile CEO 'leaks' Pixel 4 during cooking show

it looks likely that the as-yet-unannounced Google Pixel 4 will launch on the T-Mobile network after CEO John Legere gave customers an early look at the phone's packaging.

Legere had two retail boxes sitting on his counter during a Sunday cooking show. He posted the clip to Instagram with a subtle question: "Anyone notice any interesting props during the show? 😏"

Traditionally the Pixel has been a Verizon exclusive, but the Pixel 3a was the first to sell with all the major carriers except AT&T. It's expected that the Pixel 4 will sell in the same way.

The Pixel 4 and XL are expected to be announced at the Google event on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. ET. The other heavily rumored product is the new Google Nest Mini.

Representatives for T-Mobile did not respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.