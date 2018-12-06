T-Mobile CEO John Legere turns #slowcookersunday into an actual cookbook

T-Mobile

You might turn to T-Mobile for your cellphone service. Now, you might also turn to the company's CEO for cooking advice.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere is releasing a book on slow cooking, a hobby he's explored on a Facebook Live show for the past two years. #SlowCookerSunday – Leadership, Life and Slow Cooking with CEO and Chef, John Legere contains 52 slow cooker recipes, peppered with advice to "take from the office to the kitchen."

In a statement on Thursday, Legere said the book was the result of interaction with his fans.

"Viewers have been asking me for a cookbook, and in business, I always say… shut up, listen and do what they tell you – so I did," Legere said.

The book goes on sale Thursday and net proceeds will go to Feeding America, a nonprofit.