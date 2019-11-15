T-Mobile CEO John Legere reportedly not taking WeWork job

John Moore/ Getty Images

T-Mobile's CEO John Legere isn't going to take the job as WeWork CEO, according to sources familiar with the matter. The head of the wireless carrier said he has no plans to leave T-Mobile, the sources told CNBC. Legere was reportedly a potential candidate for WeWork's top slot.

Turning down the position would reportedly keep Legere from potential conflicts of interest. The majority owner of WeWork is Softbank Group. Softbank is also the controlling shareholder of Sprint. T-Mobile's merger with Sprint is still in progress.

CNET reached out to Sprint and T-Mobile. We'll update when we hear back.

WeWork, an office share startup that is reportedly struggling after a September discovery that weak Wi-Fi security left sensitive documents exposed and plans to go public were delayed, began looking for a new CEO after Adam Neumann stepped down from the position last month. For now, WeWork is helmed by co-CEOs Artie Minson, the former chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, former vice chairman. The company didn't immediately respond to request for comment.