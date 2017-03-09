T-Mobile bumps up its unlimited data cap slightly

CNET

On T-Mobile wireless and worried that you're burning through your bucket of monthly mobile data? Perhaps this will help you breathe a little easier. The uncarrier has just raised its throttling limbo bar by a few inches, to 30GB per billing cycle up from 28GB.

According to TMO watchdog website TMOnews, this unpublicised shift is a recent development. To be fair this threshold isn't a hard cutoff but rather priority queue. Essentially mobile data hogs scarfing down 30GB or more of video, music, what have you, will have their additional requests for data, "prioritized below other customers'".

T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment