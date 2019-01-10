T-Mobile beefs up its anti-spam arsenal with Caller Verified

SOPA Images

It's not just you, spam calls have become way more prevalent in recent years. It's even estimated that almost half of US mobile phone calls in 2019 will be spam.

T-Mobile plans to help people fight spam by rolling out its caller verification technology. On Thursday, T-Mobile announced it's launching a feature called Caller Verified, which is now available on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 through the latest software update. T-Mobile says the feature is coming to more smartphones later this year.

With the new tool, incoming calls on the T-Mobile network will read "Call Verified" only when the company has confirmed that the call is "authentic and not intercepted by scammers."

Caller Verified is an effort to fight caller ID spoofing, aka when scammers temporarily highjack a phone number that matches the area code and first three digits of the person they're calling, to make you think it could be someone you know.

T-Mobile says Caller Verified uses the FCC-recommended STIR/SHAKEN standards to spot authentic calls. T-Mobile says once other carriers implement those standards, the feature will also work on cross-network calls.

In November, T-Mobile reported that it had blocked over 1 billion spam calls over the past 18 months.