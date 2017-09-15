T-Mobile's Apple Watch Series 3 plan caps at 3G speeds for $10

James Martin/CNET

The Apple Watch Series 3's biggest improvement over earlier watches is its LTE connectivity, but T-Mobile customers will have to pay a little more to take full advantage of faster 4G speeds.

While all four major US carriers -- Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile -- will charge $10 a month to add the new Apple Watch to a plan, T-Mobile's offering is limited to 3G speeds (specifically 512 kilobytes per second).

A T-Mobile spokesperson told CNET that customers should be able to do "everything they want to do with the watch at 512kbps." If you want the faster data, that'll be another $10 per month.

The cap is not limited to just the Apple Watch: The carrier's plan for wearables has the speed cap across the board whether you are connecting with this new watch, the Samsung Gear S3 or another cellular-enabled watch.

Regardless of your data speed, you may not want to have voice conversations that go on for too long with Apple's new device. Its battery life is reported as being "over 1 hour" for an LTE-connected phone call.