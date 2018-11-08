T-Mobile announces $50 prepaid unlimited data plan, following AT&T and Verizon

SOPA Images

Last week, AT&T rolled out a $20 discount on its prepaid unlimited data plans. A few days later Verizon responded with a $5 discount on its prepaid plans that cost $40/month or more. Now T-Mobile is following suit with a "limited-time offer" of $50/month for prepaid unlimited talk, text and data.

There are some caveats. Video streaming is typically at 480p resolution (not HD), and T-Mobile may throttle your speeds if you use more than 50GB a month (which is a lot of data to use). Tethering is also at a max of 3G speeds instead of 4G/LTE.

T-Mobile's regular prepaid unlimited plans cost $60/month (for T-Mobile Essentials Prepaid) or $70/month (for T-Mobile One Prepaid).

Verizon's recently discounted prepaid unlimited plan costs $65/month, while AT&T sells its prepaid unlimited plans for $65/month or $45/month. In comparison, T-Mobile's $50/month plan is priced competitively, but there's also fine print to consider with each plan (like throttling, hotspot limitations and so on).

