T-Mobile adds Quibi as latest perk for some wireless customers

Quibi, a short-form video streaming service set to launch April 6, has a new partner to get even more people to watch its 10-minute videos. Wireless carrier T-Mobile is bringing its customers to Quibi.

Quibi and T-Mobile have partnered up to offer free subscriptions to T-Mo wireless customers, the companies said Thursday. Those with qualified plans will have the video service -- normally $4.99 a month --- included at no cost. They just need to sign up by July 7.

T-Mobile customers who have "two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and One plans with taxes and fees included -- along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans -- or small business customers with up to 12 lines" will receive the free Quibi subscription. To sign up, they'll need to head to MyTmobile.com or use the T-Mobile app on iOS or Android.

Customers can also receive early access to three bonus episodes of Jennifer Lopez's new Quibi series, Thanks a Million, via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app until April 3.

Now playing: Watch this: Quibi's video tech hopes to dazzle

After one year, T-Mobile will give customers a choice between keeping Quibi for free -- or keeping Netflix, which T-Mobile also offers free to some customers. After that time, customers can't keep both for free.

Aside from the T-Mobile partnership, Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial for anyone who signs up by April 20. Some of the stars starring in or producing series for the service include Chrissy Teigen, Lebron James, Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Chance the Rapper, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Zac Efron, Tina Fey, Liam Hemsworth and husband-and-wife combo Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (though on different shows).

Clarification, 10:45 a.m. PT: T-Mobile customers must sign up by July 7 to get Quibi for free.