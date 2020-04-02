T-Mobile adds Quibi as latest perk for some wireless customers

T-Mobile

Quibi, the mobile short-form video streaming service, has a new partner to get even more people to watch its 10-minute videos before its launch on April 6. Wireless carrier T-Mobile jumped on the short-form content train and is bringing its customers with them.

Quibi and T-Mobile partnered up to offer free subscriptions to the wireless customers, according to a press release Thursday. Those with qualified plans will have the video service -- normally a $4.99 fee --- included at no cost until July 7.

T-Mobile customers who have "two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines" will receive the free Quibi subscription. To sign up, they'll need to head to MyTmobile.com or use the T-Mobile app on iOS or Android.

Customers can also receive early access to three bonus episodes of Jennifer Lopez's new Quibi series, "Thanks a Million," via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app until April 3.

Quibi officially launches on April 6 and will have a 90-day free trial for those who sign up by April 20. Some of the stars starring in or producing series for the service include Chrissy Teigen, Lebron James, Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Chance the Rapper, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Zac Efron, Tina Fey, Liam Hemsworth and husband-and-wife combo Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (but on different shows).