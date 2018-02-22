Szechuan sauce will be at all US McDonald's on Monday

McDonald's

"Rick and Morty" fans, you deserve a break Monday.

After teasing on Tuesday that the discontinued Szechuan dipping sauce made famous by Adult Swim's animated "Rick and Morty" show would return, McDonald's now promises the sauce will be available at all its US restaurants beginning on Monday Feb. 26.

The fast-food chain made the announcement on wewantthesauce.com early Thursday, while also apologizing for the October fiasco where very limited amounts of the sauce were released, much to the anger of fans. After that disaster, McDonald's promised to do better.

"We've worked every day since October to bring back much, much, more of the sauce our fans have been craving," the statement on the website reads. "And we're excited to announce that starting Monday, February 26, 20 million packets of Szechuan Sauce will be available across all US McDonald's restaurants with a qualifying purchase, while supplies last (which this time around, we hope is a while)."

The restaurant also posted a new podcast the chain made in conjunction with Studio@Gizmodo and Onion Labs. Titled "The Sauce," the podcast's three episodes -- "Good Intentions," "The Szechuan Sauce Riots," and "Making Amends" -- take a few pokes at mystery/true-crime podcasts such as "Serial" and "S-Town," as host Catherine LeClair gravely digs into the furor surrounding the consequential condiment.