Symantec to unveil security intelligence tools

Symantec on Monday plans to announce two new appliances: Security Information Manager 9500 and 9550. Due out in September, the appliances are aimed at helping users analyze data from firewalls, antivirus software and other security products. Additionally, they will let users correlate their data with security intelligence from Symantec's DeepSight Threat Management System. This analysis of security data could give customers a better view of the attacks waged on their networks and help them raise more-effective shields, Symantec said.

The Security Information Manager editions will succeed a current software product called Incident Manager. The appliances will be easier to install and can crunch through data faster than Incident Manager, according to Symantec. The 9550, priced at $59,000, is the main device, while the 9500, which costs $39,000, would be used as an extra node in a cluster, the company said. Both devices are 2U rack-mountable Linux-based servers with dual 3GHz Intel Xeon processors. The 9550 has more RAM memory than the 9500 and features 1.2 terabytes of storage space, Symantec said.