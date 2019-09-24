Symantec sale: Norton Security slashed to $10 for first year

Symantec

Symantec is running a sale on its Norton security products with steep discounts for a year of coverage, from Norton AntiVirus Plus for protecting a single computer, to Norton 360 with LifeLock that offers security for five devices -- and also includes a VPN and identify theft protection. In our recent antivirus roundup, Norton 360 Deluxe was our pick for the best antivirus subscription for Windows PCs that's worth paying for.

Norton AntiVirus Plus usually costs $60 for a year, but you can get a year of coverage for only $9.99. It protects one PC or Mac against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware, among other online threats. It includes a password manager and 2GB of cloud backup. Norton 360 plans are also discounted for the first year: Norton 360 Standard costs $35 for the first year, down from $80. In addition to a PC or Mac, it can be used to protect a mobile device and includes a VPN for one device and 10GB of cloud backup.

Norton 360 Deluxe costs $40 for the first year, down from $100. It offers protection for up to five devices and includes parental controls and 50GB of cloud backup.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select costs $100 for the first year, down from $150. It can be used on up to five devices and protects against identity theft and includes 100GB of cloud backup. We're hearing these price cuts will last until Oct. 7.

