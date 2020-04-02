SXSW 2020 is canceled, but you can still see its films

Getty Images

SXSW, like many other events and conferences, was canceled in early March amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. However, SXSW's film festival will be coming to a screen near you thanks to a partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

Anyone with an Amazon account will be able to watch festival titles, for free, organizers said Thursday, via the Prime Video Presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection.

"We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and hope this online film festival can help give back some of that experience, and showcase artists and films that audiences might otherwise not have had the chance to see," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.

There's no word yet on the dates for this digital 10-day event, but organizers are targeting late April. There also isn't a slate of titles just yet. Filmmakers will be able to opt in starting Thursday.