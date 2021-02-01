Switch marks best quarter, overtakes Nintendo 3DS in lifetime sales

Érika García / CNET

The Nintendo Switch overtook the 3DS in lifetime sales in the last quarter of 2020, the company's latest financial earnings report revealed Monday, with the hybrid console hitting 79.87 million units sold since 2017. The 3DS has sold 75.94 million units since 2011.

A whole bunch of those Switch owners love a relaxing island getaway too -- Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 31 million copies last year.

