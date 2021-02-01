New stimulus check proposal Reddit's GameStop play Elon Musk on Clubhouse app WandaVision recap WWE Royal Rumble results Justice League Snyder Cut release date Stimulus checks and dependents

Switch marks best quarter, overtakes Nintendo 3DS in lifetime sales

And Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 31 million copies in 2020.

photo5381874754291608998-1
Érika García / CNET

The Nintendo Switch overtook the 3DS in lifetime sales in the last quarter of 2020, the company's latest financial earnings report revealed Monday, with the hybrid console hitting 79.87 million units sold since 2017. The 3DS has sold 75.94 million units since 2011.

A whole bunch of those Switch owners love a relaxing island getaway too -- Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 31 million copies last year.

