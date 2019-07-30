Switch Lite preorders now available at Amazon and Target

Nintendo

Nintendo made a surprise announcement in early July about a smaller version of its console, called the Switch Lite. The more portable variant won't come out till Sept. 20, but Amazon and Target have already started taking preorders.

Amazon has the Switch Lite in three colors -- gray, yellow and turquoise -- for $199.99. Target also has the console in the three colors. Amazon shows the Switch Lite will have two-day shipping, while Target says the item will be delivered on or shortly after Sept. 20.

Unlike the original version, the Switch Lite will be slightly smaller, have no TV connectivity and no rumble in the Joy-Cons, which can't detach from the unit. It'll have longer battery life than the older model, but it won't be as long as the new Switch, which makes its debut in August.

The Nintendo Switch is a big seller for the company, with almost 37 million consoles sold. Of those units sold, there are some owners who've had a Joy-Con issue called "drifting." Nintendo is aware of the problem and is now fixing the controllers for free.