The arrival of Nintendo's portable-only Switch Lite is only weeks away and now the pocket-sized game system is getting an official case -- in Japan anyway.
A listing for the official Switch Lite case showed up for preorder on Nintendo's Japan website Friday. It's listed for 3,758 yen, or approximately $35, and is set for release on Nov. 1. Nintendo's US website currently doesn't have a listing for the case.
Nintendo of America didn't immediately respond to the question of whether the case will be available in the US.
The snap-on case has a flip cover and two bumps on the outside, corresponding to the analog sticks on the Switch Lite. Amazon Japan also has a listing for the case and does ship internationally.
The Switch Lite releases on Sept. 20. The new variant of the console will be small enough to fit in a shirt pocket and have a longer battery life than the original Switch. But you can't connect it to a TV.
Discuss: Switch Lite gets an official case in Japan
