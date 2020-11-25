Switch games hit all-time low price of $30, but they're already selling out

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is almost here, but Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy have already slashed prices on some of our favorite Switch titles, including a few great multiplayer games that would be fun for the whole family this holiday season. Most of the games are currently $20 off the digital versions, and some prices are even lower for a physical copy. Even better, Walmart kicked off its big sale today, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET), dropping prices on many popular Switch games to $30 or less -- some of the best deals you'll find any time for these modern classics. Note that many of these titles will sell out quickly, but they have a good chance of returning, so keep checking back.

We're keeping an eye out for the best deals on Switch games and will keep this list up to date.

By the way, if you want a deal on the Switch console itself, note that Nintendo is bundling in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online, but you'll need to seek out that special new Switch deal, which goes on sale today as well.

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

Nintendo While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Nintendo Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies -- all in a delightful, diorama-like world. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Nintendo Arguably one of the best games of 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 is still a top seller. See GameSpot's review of Luigi's Mansion 3.

Nintendo Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET If you love classic Mario but want to get more creative, this game will help you make your own platforming worlds. You can also get online and play the creations of thousands of other players.