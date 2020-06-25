Swimming comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons next week

If you've been wanting to take a dip off the coast of your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island as its Wedding Season event draws to a close, Nintendo's got you sorted. The ability to swim is coming in the Switch megahit's free Summer Update on July 3.

"Put on your wet suit to dive & swim in the ocean, and even meet new characters!" the company tweeted Thursday.

The update adds the ability to swim and dive, after which you can donate any sea creatures you pick up to Blathers' museum. You'll also be able to give scallops you find to Pascal -- a sea otter who previously appeared in Wild World, City Folk and New Leaf -- and he'll fork over some marine-themed recipes.

It also seems that Gulliver, the seagull who occasionally washes up on your island, will have a new pirate outfit. Yarrr indeed.

The July Summer Update will be followed by another one in early August -- who can even tell what island delights that will bring?