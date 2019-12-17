SwiftKey passes 500 million installs on Android

Microsoft's popular swipe keyboard SwiftKey app passed 500 million installs Tuesday, according to its Google Play Store listing. First released for Android in 2010, SwiftKey was purchased by Microsoft for $250 million in 2016, and now joins a fleet of other Microsoft apps to reach more than 500 million installs, including Excel and PowerPoint.
