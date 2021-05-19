Sweet Samsung Galaxy A42 5G deal at Visible: Free Galaxy Buds Live and lots of cash back

Samsung

Samsung has a lot of phones in its lineup these days, the latest being the Galaxy A02S, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42 and Galaxy A52. ("Alphabet-soup cleanup on Aisle 6!") If you've perused these entry-level and midrange models and decided the A42 is the one for you, there's a great deal to be had.

The phone would cost you $400 to buy outright from the likes of Samsung, Best Buy or Amazon, but right now, Visible has the -- a price that includes free Galaxy Buds Live. Wait, though, isn't that more money? Yes, but read on to learn how to bring your net cost down to just $238.

This is actually a two-pronged cash-back play:

First, you're going to use . If you don't already have a Rakuten account, I highly recommend it; I've used the service for years and saved a considerable amount of money with it. (That said, this is entirely optional.)

Second, your purchase of the A42 entitles you to a $150 prepaid virtual MasterCard account, which you can use online to buy just about anything. Take note that you must stay with Visible for at least two months in order to qualify for this rebate.

The only other requirement here is porting in an existing number from a different carrier. With that in place and the two cash-back offers, you'll save a total of $170. (And that doesn't even factor in the value of the Galaxy Buds Live, a well-rated product currently selling for $170.)

Amazingly, Visible is offering yet another promotion with this deal: $15 off your first month of service. After that, it returns to a flat $40 a month -- though if you take advantage of Visible's excellent Party Pay option, you can keep it at $25.

So while there may be some hoops involved here, this is without a doubt the best Galaxy A42 deal available right now. I definitely recommend checking it out.

