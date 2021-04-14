Sweet earphone deal: Buy one OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z for $30, get one free

OnePlus

Not a fan of true wireless earbuds? Maybe you prefer something corded, so if a bud pops out while you're running, lifting or whatever, it just dangles instead of flying into a sewer grate. (Hey, don't ask me why your gym has sewer grates, I'm just the deal guy.)

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get . Just add two to your shopping cart and you should see that price at checkout. Regular price: $50 for one. (Actually, Amazon currently sells it for $60.) There's a shipping charge, but I couldn't tell what it was without setting up a OnePlus account -- which I didn't care to do.

These neckband 'phones feature silicone ear tips (the kind that need a good seal for optimum noise-isolation and sound quality) and something called Warp Charge: Just give them 10 minutes on the USB-C cable and you're good for up to 10 hours of listening. (You can get 20 hours from a full charge.)

Those earbuds also have magnetic backs: Snap them together and your music automatically pauses -- then resumes when you pull them apart.

There's an inline control with a microphone for calls, a button for quick-switching between multiple paired devices and so on.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Bullets Wireless Z, but they scored a 4.3-star average from over 53,000 (wait, what?) Amazon buyers. Apparently this is a popular product, though I'll admit I'd never heard of it before today.

Your thoughts?

