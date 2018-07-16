Superhero fans, ready your capes!

This is your chance to get your hands on the new limited-edition vinyl statue line, DC Artist Alley. DC Collectibles has partnered with independent artists to design statues of DC's most notable heroic and villainous characters. We joined forces with DC Entertainment to give you a chance to win* a set of these collectibles just in time for Comic-Con 2018.

One winner will receive Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman vinyl figures from the DC Artist Alley line. All of the figures were designed by Chris Uminga. Check out our Q&A with the artist himself, and read below for info on how to enter this giveaway.

Can you tell me a bit about your background?

Chris Uminga: I'm from Connecticut, and I have a degree in fine art painting. Growing up I learned a lot about art from a wide array of artists, ranging from people doing tattoos to graffiti. I've always kind of been a sponge when it comes to art.

How do you come up with your design concepts?

CU: When I'm coming up with designs for any type of piece I always try to think of shape and silhouette first. Even if I'm working on a 2D piece, I try to think of it like it's going to be three dimensional. I break the figure down and try to simplify it but keep it complicated in certain areas...if that makes sense.

How many steps go into designing a vinyl figure?

CU: There are so many steps in designing a vinyl figure. First, it's coming up with pages and pages of rough layouts of how the figure will look. You're telling a story with that image but using only one pose. So, you really have to draw as many options as you can, that way you can look through them and find pieces of different poses that will work better together. It's like you're almost piecing together Frankenstein. Once you decide on a pose it's time to clean up the drawing, make revisions, add some color and make more revisions if necessary. It's a process that I really enjoy a lot.

What artists or styles of art have influenced your work?

CU: I love "outsider" art. Blaine Fontana is one of my favorite artists of all time. He has such a strong eye for design. Gris Grimly is another artist whose work I fell in love with. Sean "Cheeks" Galloway and the guys from Creature Box always amaze me and make me strive to be better, but Humberto Ramos is the artist I really admire quite a bit. I've always loved looking at his sketches and studying his process.

What would you say is your biggest artistic inspiration?

CU: That's a hard question, I find so much inspiration in old horror movies, the Universal monsters had a huge impact on me, they still do to this day.

Favorite DC film?

CU: Dark Knight

Favorite DC Superhero?

CU: Batman

Favorite DC Supervillain?

CU: The Joker and Penguin

Do you have any advice for aspiring artists?

CU: I would say work every day. Draw, paint, try and get better every day. Share your work with as many people as you can. This is a great time for art because there are so many ways to share your work with the world. Social media is a great tool to get your work out there. Also find a group of artists that you feel comfortable asking for advice. I once heard that there are always more reasons not to draw than to draw, that's always stuck with me. So, no matter what, find the time to be creative every day.

