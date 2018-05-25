CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Sweepstakes: Look like a scruffy-looking nerf herder with this galactic giveaway!

Enter to win* a jacket inspired by the legendary galactic smuggler, plus more. This online sweeps ends May 27, 2018.

Today is the day! Solo: A Star Wars Story is hitting the theaters, and we have the perfect giveaway for Star Wars fans.

Now Playing: Watch this: New Solo trailer gives us a closer look at Lando
2:26

This sweepstakes is for our Instagram followers. You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum amount to entries for this online giveaway is seven.

Now let's talk prizes! You can be the lucky winner of a jacket inspired by the one that Han Solo wears in Solo: A Star Wars Story from FilmJackets, as well as a Star Wars Porg on Board Collectible Plush and a Star Wars: A Han & Chewie Adventure book. The approximate retail value of the grand prize is $252. 

🔥GIVEAWAY🔥 Turn into the legendary galactic smuggler with this week's sweepstakes. We are giving away a jacket inspired by the one and only scruffy-looking nerf herder by Film Jackets, a Star Wars Porg on Board Collectible Plush and a Star Wars: A Han & Chewie Adventure book. To enter: 1. Like this post 2. Post on your account using #CNETgiveaway 3. Tag your friends in SEPARATE comments below using #CNETgiveaway 👇 (Max 5 friends) Keep in mind that each action gets you an entry and you can get up to seven total entries to increase your chances of winning. This giveaway ends on Sunday, May 27. One (1) winner chosen. USA, Canada and Puerto Rico only, void where prohibited. Read the rules* by hitting the link in our bio or here —> #giveaway #sweepstakes #winning #starwars #hansolo #soloastarwarsstory #solo #chewie #chewbacca #jacket #porg #follow4follow

A post shared by CNET (@cnet) on

And we can't forget to mention the legalities. You have to be a legal resident of the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old and follow our Instagram account. Please take a look of the official rules*.

Next Article: My 3 months with Amazon Key were better than expected